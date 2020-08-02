Scotiabank Increases Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $35.50

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $22.12 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

