Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $118,850.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $119,300.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $106,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $110,750.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $21.62 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 406,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

