MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells $32,243.65 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $32,243.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $3,518,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 13,399.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

