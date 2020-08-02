Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $342.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.44.

MSCI stock opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.94. Msci has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,165 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

