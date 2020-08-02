Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,938,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

