Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.68, 590,297 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 600,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The firm has a market cap of $906.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

