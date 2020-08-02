Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $237.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

