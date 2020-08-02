Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

KLIC stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

