Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,915 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

