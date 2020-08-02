Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.