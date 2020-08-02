Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $27.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

