SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,776,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter.

SPMB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

