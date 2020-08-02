Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

