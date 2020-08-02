65,761 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

