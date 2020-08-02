65,761 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.57.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,915 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,915 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
KeyCorp Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
KeyCorp Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report