Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

PREF opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.