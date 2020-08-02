Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

