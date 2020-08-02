Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 62,048 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. UBS Group cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

NLY stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

