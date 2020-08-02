AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

