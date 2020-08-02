First Trust Advisors LP Buys 117,121 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 372.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of SL Green Realty worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $94,245,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,553,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,188,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

