First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Aspen Technology worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

