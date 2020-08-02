First Trust Advisors LP Sells 158 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Bill.com worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

NYSE BILL opened at $93.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $518,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,910,176 shares of company stock valued at $257,680,644 in the last 90 days.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

