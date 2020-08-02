First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,558 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Mercury General worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mercury General by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $95,910.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,691,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,300,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,651,897.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.