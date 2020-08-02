National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in National Beverage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Beverage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

