New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $691,000 Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 281.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in SM Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 46,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $393.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 5.70. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

