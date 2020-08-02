First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,445 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of ADT worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,211 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.61 on Friday. ADT Inc has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ADT from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.