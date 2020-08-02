Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,646,000.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

