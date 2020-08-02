Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,524,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 237,783 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.