Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $491,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after buying an additional 159,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 17,845 shares of company stock worth $182,757 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.