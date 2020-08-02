Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 218.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EC. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

