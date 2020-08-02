SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

