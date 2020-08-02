New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 515,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Movado Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 188,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

MOV stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

