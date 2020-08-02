Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,725,053 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 319,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 345,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 208,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,363 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

