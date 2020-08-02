Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 754,518 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TELL. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $83,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tellurian Inc has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

