Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,340 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $938.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

