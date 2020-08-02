New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $638,000 Stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of CHEF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

