NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

