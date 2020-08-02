NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,721,207 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

