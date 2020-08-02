NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exponent by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 132.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

