3,012 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,012 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -147.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

