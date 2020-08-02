NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

