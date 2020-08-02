Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.