Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 24,572 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $66.01 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

