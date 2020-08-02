Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,391,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.