Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

