NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after buying an additional 513,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $98,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 24.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,447,000 after buying an additional 234,940 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in NetEase by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,318,000 after buying an additional 221,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $458.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.05.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.