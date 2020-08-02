Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 23,106 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hilltop stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

