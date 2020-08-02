Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 696 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

