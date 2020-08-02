Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31,463.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,425 shares of company stock worth $6,293,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $145.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

