Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $66.79 on Friday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $983.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

