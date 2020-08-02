Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 22,803 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,378,943.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $29,150.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,514.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,298 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPZM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.84 on Friday. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. Research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.